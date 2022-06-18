On May 16th, 17th and 18th, Townsend hosted the seventh annual reunion of Vietnam veterans from the 1st Battalion 8th Infantry 4th Infantry Division. The veterans and their wives would like to thank all of those who helped make the reunion a success:
The Talley Ho Inn and owner Mike Talley for providing excellent accommodations comping the conference room for our social activities.
Blount Count VA Representative Nathan Weinbaum for his informative presentations of veterans benefits and support services.
Coy Blair, a curator from Appalachian Bear Rescue, who thanks the veterans for their generous support of that organization.
Ladies from Smoky Mountain Patriotic Quilters who presented Quilts of Valor and Quilts of Comfort to several veterans and volunteers.
Janie Griswald, Devon Leonard and the staff of Good Vibes on the River Cafe for providing a delicious dinner on Tuesday. Janie and Devon donated the dinner.
Steve Headrick of Parkway Grocery for providing food for our pool-side activities.
Linda Albert of The Daily Times for the article published on Monday, May 30.
Volunteers Frank Abrams, Pat Chrisman, Jeff Gregory, Jerry Kelly, Jim Travis, Jean Travis, Sandy Teffeteller, Gary Teffeteller, Melanie Oyharcaba, Gene Webb and Terry Webb for their help with everything from taking the wives on outing to preparing and serving food to helping arrange activities for the veterans during the day.
Jerry Kelly for arranging a golf outing at Wild Laurel Golf Course.
Jim Thompson of Wild Laurel Golf Course for comping the golf outing.
The Warmans—Rick and daughters, Presley and Jessica— for providing pool-side music.
Sandy Teffeteller for providing the 4th Division cake for the dinner held at Community Building at Big Valley Resort.
