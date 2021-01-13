Dear Editor:
If I was someone like the Trumpies we saw invading our nation’s Capitol building last week, I would say I am sorry more of these traitors haven’t died and that the supporters who cheered them on would have bad things happen to them also. But I am not one of those anti-Americans, and I can only hope and pray that they realize what they have done to our country and that they are truly sorry for what they were doing and thinking.
My first reaction to witnessing this sight was Republicans should be ashamed to admit they belong to the party, and that they voted for this wannabe dictator who is trying to overthrow our elected government. Yes, they should have second thoughts about wanting Trump to have another term, but not ashamed for being a Republican.
Living here in East Tennessee, I know many Republicans, most of them good people. I have even voted Republican a few times in my 81 years. But if I could live another 81 years, I would never understand how anyone could fall under the spell of such a lying, deceitful, fraudulent egotist who has done more damage to our country in four years than any politician in our lifetime (Maybe Mitch McConnell would be a distant second).
Another thing I cannot understand is how so many senators and representatives have lived in fear of Trump’s disapproval. One Republican senator, Mitt Romney, has been the only Republican to openly criticize Trump until now, when he can’t hurt them anymore. But they will always have to live knowing how they feared offending this president.
I just hope that Joe Biden has the ability to bring our country together to the point of politely disagreeing and working together for the benefit of all Americans and not just the ones we agree with completely. We still have a pandemic that Trump has ignored, climate regulations that need to be reinstated, the unemployed and failing businesses that need more help. This will not be an easy task, but at least we will have a president who will work for us and not just for himself.
Russ Docteur
Morganton Boulevard
Greenback
