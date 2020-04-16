Dear Editor:
To the writers of the April 14 letter, "Hate-filled letter should not have been published," I am sorry to report that every "question" listed in "Parents, do you ...?" is factual and totally correct. If you had taken the time to do your own fact checking, or if you had personally viewed all of Trump's rallies, debates, interviews, etc., you would have discovered this yourself. Truth really matters!
Speaking of truth, may I recommend you listen to the information given by Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx regarding COVID-19 during the daily White House briefing? They tell it like it is with the president standing right there. They will correct anything he has told us that is incorrect. All we need is truth, which is why I switch channels until the doctors speak.
Now to be perfectly transparent, I was a Republican for four decades, proudly working on Reagan's presidential campaigns, voting for Republican candidates 99% of the time, but sadly voted for Trump with the hope that Vice President Mike Pence and others who knew how government operates, along with knowledge of the Constitution, would mentor him. He lives in Trump World and listens to no one and will demean and destroy anyone who disagrees with him. That is our president!
That is the reason I no longer will be a Republican and why I voted a straight Democratic ticket in 2018. I want to live in a democracy not an autocracy.
Sandy B. Gamble
Druid Hill Drive
Maryville
