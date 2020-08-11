Dear Editor:
To the letter writers who said she “would crawl to the polls” and “Go live in Venezuela.” I believe we are on a slow path to becoming another Venezuela. Our current president is Vladimir Putin and Trump his spokesman who owes Russia millions of dollars and does whatever Putin tells him to do.
Our current intelligence agency stated the Russians put a bounty on American soldiers and a few were killed plus they also stated Russia interfered with our 2016 election. Now, they are interfering with our 2020 election and elections in other countries. When the “spokesman” was asked about this, he said, “Putin said he didn’t interfere and I believed him.” Our “spokesman” will say what Putin dictates because he doesn’t want Putin to call his loans in.
What happened to the Grand Old Party? This was the party of strong religious and conservative beliefs. The party thrived on moral values, dignity, righteousness, character and, always, the truth. When the top Republican conservative writer says, “He’s no longer a Republican,” there must be an internal problem in the party. I strongly suggest that you don’t look outside the party but fix the problems within the party.
The November election is not about Republicans or Democrats but about Democracy verses communism. Do you want your children, grandchildren, neighbors, friends and the people around you to remain free or live in a world where they must follow orders? When you vote, use common sense, facts, knowledge and understanding and then decide if you want a free United States or a communist United States. Our future is up to you the voters.
William Newby
Willingham Lane
Maryville
