Dear Editor:
Drafting the Constitution, the Founding Fathers embraced federalism after suffering the glaring inefficiency of 13 governments pursuing individual interests under our original ruling document, the Articles of Confederation. Federalism mandates state, county and local governments deal with regional affairs, leaving national problems to the feds.
Today’s pandemic flouts borders. Trump hobbles the national response, pitting states to compete for scant medical resources and driving up costs.
The president should stop attacking governors and the free press when we must unite to survive. The words I’d like to hear from Trump are, “New York, Washington, Louisiana, we’ve got your backs.”
Ernest Lancaster
Middleton Drive
Townsend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.