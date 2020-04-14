Dear Editor:
I would agree that Trump's mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis is "second to none" ("Trump's leadership is second to none," Your Voice, 6A, April 10). If he had acted quickly and effectively, the U.S. wouldn't be approaching 600,000 confirmed cases and more than 23,000 deaths with many, many more deaths to come.
Good grief! China has over four times our population (1.43 billion people to our nearly 328 million) but we have six times their number of COVID-19 confirmed cases.
Trump has been focused on the economy and his reelection bid more than containing this crisis. Time and again his disinformation and outright lies have misled people and resulted in lax or no precautions at all being taken. Many of his allied governors, including our own Gov. Bill Lee, have been influenced by his lead and waited way too long to do anything constructive to stem the spread of this crisis. This man is totally inept and has placed his own narcissistic vainglory ahead of the health and lives of all the Americans he's supposed to serve and protect.
For those deluded people who think he's done a great job handling this disaster, look at the numbers! There's your proof of what kind of job he's done.
Mary Lynn Snyder
Beaumont Avenue
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.