A letter writer Aug. 16 asserted that Trump had been vindicated in Russian involvement. Not so. The final report by a bipartisan Republican-chaired Senate committee released Aug. 18 is the “most comprehensive description to date of Russia’s activities and the threat they pose.”
This report has many new findings that point to direct links between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence and contradicts Trump’s claim that Russian interference was a hoax. The details of the report, which can be found online, make it clear that the president and his campaign encouraged and tried to benefit from Russia’s interference with the 2016 election.
Every January, scientists and political analysts gather to give an estimate of the state of world security. For 75 years, the Doomsday Clock has been set to reflect how dangerous the world situation is. The minute hand is moved closer or farther to midnight. Midnight means catastrophe. This past January, the analysts moved the minute hand to 100 seconds before midnight.
Since then, Trump has made worse every one of three critical issues: the threats of nuclear war and environmental catastrophe, and the deterioration of democracy.
Trump’s betrayal of democracy, his dishonesty, his dismantling of international treaties and environmental regulations, his cruelty, incompetence, ignorance and immaturity, to name a few of his disgraces, should make everyone, regardless of party affiliation, fear the reelection of the “world’s most dangerous man," in the words of his own niece. In November, we can vote him out of office and back away from catastrophe.
Gail Harris
Andy Harris Road
Rockford
