President Trump is the best president we have had in a long time. His leadership is unmatched. I shutter to think how Joe Biden would have handled this coronavirus crisis. He cannot even connect two sentences together coherently.
We know from history how Hillary handled Benghazi. The image of that burning compound is etched in our minds. She was more concerned about how to operate her TV remote that night.
Trump said we need to protect our borders and bring manufacturing back home. He warned us about China and had the wisdom and foresight to block immigration from China early on. He told us to take care of America first. All of this before the pandemic.
Democrats have fought him every step of the way. They are obsessed with impeachment and push the media bias. They are wasting their time and will lose big time in November.
Yes, our children are learning the lessons — lessons on how to properly be a leader for this great nation of ours.
Shanna Dean Cooper
Old Niles Ferry Road
Maryville
