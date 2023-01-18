Dear Editor:
Recently, during the winter storm that swept across the nation just before Christmas, TVA asked the 153 local power companies on its system to reduce power by as much as 10%.
This caused rolling blackouts in certain areas. According to TVA, on Dec. 23 the peak power demand was nearly 35% above the norm, setting a historic record. The future need to increase electrical capacity and improve reliability is clear, especially if we increase demand due to population growth and more electrical devices. The real pending issue is the best plan forward that is economical as well as environmentally friendly.
There has been criticism, mainly from the green energy advocates, including the Biden administration and their EPA, who advocate more solar and wind energy, against TVA’s plan on converting coal plants to natural gas, despite the fact that replacing coal with natural gas over the last decade has lowered CO2 emissions and reduced cost.
The following data is from https://www.iea.org) (International Energy Association). Let’s review the current TVA energy production means: nuclear (43%), hydroelectric (10%), natural gas (23%), coal (24%), other (solar, wind) (negligible). The average cost of TVA’s electrical utilities is 9.69 cents/KW-hr while the national average is 10.54 cents/KW-hr. Now, let’s look at the states with the highest solar share of total energy: 1. California with 14% solar and 15.34 cents/KW-hr; 2. North Carolina with 5.7% solar and 10.91 cents/KW-hr; 3. Arizona with 4.6% solar and 11.29 cents/KW-hr, all above the national average.
The intermittent nature of solar and wind necessitates energy storage technology (batteries) and conversion from DC to AC that do not exist in conventional energy solutions. This intermittent nature requires a significant increase in peak power production levels . For example, conventional power technologies run continuously, while a solar plant would require 2-3 times the peak power levels, taking into account the daytime only production and clouds which block the sun when it is overcast. The same argument is made for wind turbines as to how often the wind blows. Another disadvantage of wind and solar for general power generation is that the turbines and solar panels are exposed directly to the harsh conditions of snow, ice, and storms, while the conventional power sources are mostly protected by enclosed housing.
I agree with TVA’s published plan is to continue replacing coal plants with natural gas for the shorter term and using small modular nuclear plants, which are safer and more economical than conventional nuclear plants, in the longer term.
Richard Copeland
Maryville
