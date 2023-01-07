Dear Editor:
TVA admitted that during the Christmas 2022 rolling blackouts the issue was coal plant and natural gas plant performance failures due to adverse weather. TVA should have paid attention to the 2011 and 2021 polar vortex issues in Texas with coal and natural gas plant failures that lead to massive blackouts and deaths in Texas. Many lessons learned were published and available. Not understanding this situation and lessons learned from where loads were very high because of the cold and the Texas utilities had preventable thermal power plant failures shows a lack of accountability. A TVA-mandated Christmas rolling blackout is a result that put 10 million people in TVA territory at risk.
In the Texas events in 2011 and 2021, some coal, oil, natural gas, and nuclear plants demonstrated failures at the worst times. In TVA, these plant types represent ~85% of the net generation (MWh). This suggests that the 10 million people in the valley are even more at risk due to the imbalance in the fleet mix.
Aside from the obvious gains in lower greenhouse gases by accelerating renewables in the TVA territory, the renewables prove to be a benefit in diversifying the generation mix for such risks we have seen in Texas and now Tennessee.
The recent TVA announcement to replace the Cumberland coal plant with a large natural gas plant, including a new gas pipeline, does not necessarily reduce the rolling blackout risk, and it certainly leaves TVA without the ability to reach a net zero greenhouse gasses in our kids’ lifetime.
The TVA CEO has said TVA needs more gas plants to provide power at any time, regardless of whether the sun is shining or the wind is blowing (Daily Times article 1/2/23, “Power Failures Amplify Calls for Utility to Rethink Gas”). I guess extreme weather rolling blackouts don’t count. With 47 years in the electric and gas sector, I challenge this conclusion about the need for more gas plants instead of renewables.
I would suggest that in a nonregulated power system that has the exclusivity to produce nearly 80 million MWh / year in Tennessee with only 1 million MWh produced by renewables (from DOE EIA Electric Power Annual 2021 data), TVA should; (1) learn more about renewables beyond the 0.5% level (token effort at best and an insult to the 10 million people of the Valley), (2) should not rush to a decision (new large gas plant) where its commitment to an 80% reduction of GHG by 2035 is rendered unachievable, and (3) raises the question of no electric regulatory oversight in Tennessee.
Did you know that TVA raised electricity rates as much as 30% in the middle of 2022? Some of that has been walked back, but without prior notification of rate increases to consumers. There was no proceedings or utility rate case or process to question the utility. What if it had been an 80% increase in rates? Without independent oversight this is possible.
Did you know that Tennessee is the only state without a regulatory oversight body for electricity services? A politically-elected board of directors does not provide an oversight function. The board represents the owner, US Treasury, not the consumers.
It is time to shed some light about the macro-economics and decisions in this essential energy service for Tennessee taking place with no oversight.
Steve Pullins
Maryville
