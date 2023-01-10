After reading the Their Voice article penned by the most recent CEO of Blount Memorial Hospital, I am left completely underwhelmed. This guy comes into his job acting like anything other than a 13-year veteran as the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, a trained psychiatrist, an attorney and someone who holds a master’s degree in business.
From the moment he was hired as the new CEO, he’s spent a lot of time telling the workers of a mediocre hospital how great they are. He’s also spent a lot of time telling the people of Blount County how great he is and how the county mayor is out to take over and micromanage the hospital. There is never a shred of evidence provided … only conjecture. Doctor Naramore won’t stay on point of any of his arguments long enough to make a point. I had to chuckle when he wrote, “experienced hospital administrators must be nimble and independent in order to navigate the complexities that exist in today’s fast-moving healthcare environment.”
Is that what he considers himself, an “experienced hospital administrator?” I thought he took over in June.
That hospital has always operated under the clouds of rumor and scandal and the only thing I’ve seen change is the name of the CEO. I would hope his education would allow Doctor Naramore to understand the fiscal problems that the hospital has as well as how to work with the county commission and mayor to solve them. You don’t have to be a psychiatrist to look up the mayor’s reelection results from May of this year to know he has the will of the Blount County citizens behind him. He did not run unopposed and won with almost 70% of the votes cast.
It would truly be a sad state of events if you were to get everything you’re hoping to get, only to have your patients bypass your hospital on the way to Knoxville. Trust me, it already happens daily.
Stop wasting your time, stop all the bravado and make the hospital a good place to work and a good place to get care.
