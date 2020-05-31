Dear Editor:
I’m grateful that I have Donna Edwards’ permission to express my opinion, even if she deems it a “rant” ("The Daily Times obligated to cover national news," May 28).
She is mistaken in asserting that the nation is experiencing a “rise in white supremacy and racism.” No one outside the progressive fever swamp believes that, and certainly not a majority of Blount County residents, as claimed recently by Ms. Edwards’ Walland neighbor (“We must fight to ensure people of color enjoy safety and freedom,” May 27). Notwithstanding the self-serving fear-mongering dished up by demagogues such as the Southern Poverty Law Center, the country has never been more tolerant and diverse.
My critics miss the point: National news is available 24/7 via cable and the internet. The Daily Times purports to be a local paper. I have never met Ms. Edwards and would not presume to judge her character based on a letter to the editor.
It is disconcerting that she would presume to accuse me — a complete stranger — of “racial prejudice” based on her disagreement with my letter. Sadly, playing the race card has become the default response for many liberals, even in “this special community we call home.”
Mark Pulliam
Whitehall Street
Maryville
