Dear Editor:
Blasphemy, the act of showing lack of reverence for the sacred, sprang to mind when I saw President Trump recently stand in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., holding up a Bible. This followed his administration’s direction to clear a path of peaceful protesters, whom the police met with pepper spray, smoke cannisters and brute force.
For three and half years, I have watched as this president has gotten away with a plethora of documented lies; racist, incendiary remarks; his attempt to cheat in the upcoming election (substantiated by numerous witnesses); and his ineptness. But using God’s Holy Word as a political prop for a photo-op is the most egregious sin yet. In the seventh chapter of the Gospel of Matthew (found in the Bible you held up, Mr. President) Jesus, speaking to the crowds in what is known as the Sermon on the Mount, says to His listeners, “Many will say to Me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in Your name, and in Your name cast out demons (maybe even demon protesters?), and in Your name perform many miracles?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness.’” In the same passage, Jesus says, “You will know them by their fruits.” This was the test to identify false prophets. Reason tells us that test applies to false presidents, too.
Jan Driver
Chilhowee View Road
Maryville
