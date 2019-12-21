Dear Editor:
By carelessly destroying a natural forest on its dairy farm in Walland, the University of Tennessee shows itself to be a backward, unenlightened and unscientific institution.
UT contributes to global warming by remaining heavily invested in animal agriculture. If global cow agriculture was a nation, it would rank No. 3 on a list of the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions — not to mention cow ag's role in deforestation, habitat destruction, species decimation, aquatic pollution, desertification and water resource depletion.
Dairy long has been a declining industry, artificially propped up by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's purchase of surplus milk and cheese. Currently, there is a 1.4 billion pound surplus of cheese in storage — a block the size of the U.S. Capitol building.
Decades of taxpayer-funded research by the National Institutes of Health have proven conclusively that IGF-1, insulin-like growth factor-1, found in casein, the primary protein in dairy products, is a powerful promoter of cancerous tumor growth.
If UT were truly an institution of higher learning, it would act in accordance with environmental and nutrition science by helping farmers transition away from dairy farming, preserve existing forests, initiate reforestation programs on former pasture lands and educate the public about the health hazards of consuming dairy products.
Linda Wade
213 South Cedar Street
Maryville
