Dear Editor:
I would like to add my thoughts to the Your Voice editorial in The Daily Times on Dec. 11 ("Resident dismayed by UT's clear-cutting in Walland” by Ken McCullough).
Ken, I share your disappointment with the forest clear-cutting under the direction of the University of Tennessee’s Institute of Agriculture. There is a YouTube video dated Oct, 6, 2011, on the Little River Animal and Environmental Facility at Walland. In the description it says, “It's long been an issue in farming — how can we be productive in agriculture and still protect the environment? UT AgResearch has a new facility dedicated to that cause.” And the last words of the video, “After all, we must feed the planet, but we have to protect it, too.”
It’s hard to understand why the decision was made to proceed in such an environmentally destructive way, so contrary to their stated policy. This decision to clear-cut the forested area at the site needs to be reversed now.
Transparency is one of the priorities of Randy Boyd, interim president of the University of Tennessee. A remediation plan should be offered to correct the environmental damage that already has been done. The opportunity for community input would be well received and could alleviate the damage done to relationships.
Who makes the decisions and how are priorities decided? I think this will be a major issue as the world struggles with increasing demand for diminishing resources. Is there time and space for other species beyond humans? If the world ecosystems entirely collapse, what really matters? We need to think carefully about where these choices take us.
Victoria Graham
Walker Road
Maryville
