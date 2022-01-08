Dear Editor,
Every now and then I read, or hear, a comment on the poor service of the Veteran Administration. I have to document that my experience with the VA has been excellent.
Now, I’m sure, there are some VA offices that fail to offer speedy assistance but not here in Maryville! Nathan Weinbaum — the Maryville VA Service Officer — does an excellent job. You go to see him and he pays close attention to your situation. He directs you to where you should go and what documents you may need.
He has helped several military widows receive a much-needed monthly monetary assistance. He deserves much praise for his compassionate work. Through Nathen’s direction, I have received low-vision eyeglasses, hearing aids and prescription medicine from the Knoxville VA Service center. I also see a VA doctor every year for a checkup and the visits are very productive.
Thank you, Nathan. You are the best!
Bill Little
Mint Meadows Drive
Maryville
