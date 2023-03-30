Dear Editor:
We humans are a strange lot. It is often more important for us to identify with a group than to care about what the group stands for. That is the problem with the terms “conservative” and “liberal.” I don’t like the divisions I see in our country, with insults thrown casually toward anyone with a different perspective. County Democrats recently had their reorganization, and now county Republicans are starting theirs. It is disappointing that one effort seems to be on making sure everyone thinks the same way (no RINOs please), and focusing on eliminating any Democrat in office. What a divisive platform. Surely we can do better. I have voted both for Democrats and for Republicans in my life. What determines my vote is the character of the person and what he or she stands for. It is unfortunate that in both government and religion, structure (party/creed) often takes precedence over function (improving lives/compassion).
The values I look for are the ones laid down by our Declaration of Independence, and the compassion taught by all the great religious traditions of humankind. “All men are created equal” reflects an ethic in Christianity and other religions that every person has equal value before the law and before God. There are two fundamental reasons for these progressive ideas in government and religion. Humans are 99.9 percent identical in their DNA and no one gets to choose the circumstances of his birth. “All men” include women, children, LBGTQ people, short and tall people, Black, White, Yellow, Brown, Red people, atheists, bishops, rabbis, Imams, small-nose people, and purple-hair people. Love your neighbor as yourself. This means giving your neighbor the same freedoms you want. There is a wide variety of human expressions and the ones that require sanctions are those that hurt others. We may disagree over what causes harm, but we should base our opinions and decisions on documented facts, not on imagination.
Is the candidate honest? Is there a history of integrity, compassion and generosity? Does the candidate support laws that prevent discrimination in education, housing, employment? Does the philosophy of the candidate include understanding and support for minorities, those with disabilities and those with a different religion or no religion? Does the candidate recognize that the best education must include a thorough human history and exposure to myriad ideas and philosophies from around the world? Does the candidate respect the philosophy of science? These are some of the qualities I vote for. I know not everyone will agree with me, but it is time for us to examine the basis for our values, values that should transcend political parties or labels.
Gail Harris
Rockford
