I realize that the Daily Times carries Associated Press stories but does not write the copy. Still, it is your newspaper and you are the editor. The March 29 AP story on Monday’s shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville is below acceptable journalistic standards.
This ungrammatical sentence somehow made it past your review: “The shooter … legally bought seven weapons in recent years and hid the guns from their parents before carrying out the attack ... ” Whose parents? The victims’ parents? No, the AP reporter is referring to the 28-year-old shooter’s parents (she lived at home). The shooter acted alone. The correct pronoun is female singular — her.
At some point fashionable virtue signaling toward transgenders must yield to grammatical clarity. Here, the shooter, Audrey Hale, was a biological female who “identified” as male and used male pronouns. So why is AP treating the solitary perpetrator as a plural entity? This renders the reporting confusing and distracting.
And why does the AP reporter, Jonathan Mattise, spend two entire paragraphs elaborating on the shooter’s gender identity, while cursorily identifying the three 9-year-old victims in the final sentence (and never identifying the three adult victims). The AP reporter fails to mention that the shooter left a “manifesto,” but states instead that “Hale’s motive is unknown.” The reporter mentions President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, but fails to list the names of the three adult staff members slain in the tragic shooting.
Reporters are supposed to report the essential facts: who, what, where, when, how.
This is sloppy, unprofessional, and ungrammatical reporting. AP needs an editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.