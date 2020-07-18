Dear Editor:
This is just one person's viewpoint. I really think there are some people glorifying the mask wearing, not for our protection but to give criminals a legal way to walk around wearing face coverings so they cannot be identified by the cops. If we all remember, Dr. Fauci said masks wouldn't help us anyways.
I really think we as American citizens need to start doing our own research and stop watching so much news. Know the real truth about all the things that are happening right now. We need to wake up before it's too late.
Pray to God and repent for our sins and ask for forgiveness. Pray for our president of these United States. Please people, we need to wake up before we wake up in the communist state of America.
Shane Campbell
Bittle Road
Alcoa
