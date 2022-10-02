Dear Editor,
As I reviewed all of the comments either given in person or submitted to TDOT from their just released “public hearing” on Sept. 21, regarding the completion of the Pellissippi Parkway Extension, one statement in particular gave me reason for pause, and for concern. It was submitted by Ms. Joy Forster Carver.
She commented “Thank you (TDOT) all for your extra time and care in wading through the community input portion of this project. Please know there are so many who are extremely supportive of your work and the vast majority of our town is eager and hopeful for the start of your work on this road. I’m afraid that the vocal minority have orchestrated a great showing at the public input phase, however they speak for very few of the actual residents.” Ms. Carver went on to say “I firmly believe the bulk of Blount County residents are simply exhausted over the discussion and finally feeling apathy toward coming to the public input meetings. So please don't take my lack of showing up (and so many others that I know) as lack of or loss of interest in this road expansion. Please continue with the good work that you are doing and press on to the prize. Don’t let the orchestrated voice of a very few speak for the vast majority of trusting and agreeable residents. We all know the good this will do for the continued success of our county.”
Here are my fundamental problems with these statements. When individuals speak for the “vast majority,” at some point citizens wonder why the “vast majority” hasn’t shown up at public hearings for the past 20 years. Opponents of the PPE have been in the fight for as long as the proponents, but they show up, they don’t use “apathy” as an excuse.
But even more troubling is this. Individuals, including myself, being labeled as the “vocal minority.” Labeling concerned citizens who speak up as the “vocal minority,” implies that the “silent majority” supports projects even when they are sitting at home watching television shows from the 1970s, when the PPE was originally envisioned as a national defense highway to connect the sensitive operations at Oak Ridge to the McGee-Tyson Regional Airport.
I hope the so called “vocal minority” continue to speak up in this country as our collective freedom is dependent on it. If you are Black, White, Hispanic, Jewish, Protestant, Muslim, Atheist, Hindu, Buddhist, gay, straight, transgender, Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, rich, poor, middle class, uneducated or educated you have a seat at the table in this country, you can stand and speak. What I’ve learned through the Pellissippi Parkway Extension ongoing 20-year process (for a 50-year-old plan), that individuals who claim to speak for the “vast majority,” almost exclusively won’t show up to do it in person, because they surely don’t want to be labeled as a “vocal minority.”
Tom Robinson
Maryville
