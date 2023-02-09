The conduct of Mayor Ed Mitchell toward Blount Memorial Hospital has disappointed me. He has acted on his own will and not once has he publicly requested input from his constituents regarding his issues with the hospital and his actions against the board members. He has also resisted all attempts by hospital CEO Naramore to meet for a discussion of the mayor’s issues.
The conduct of several commissioners has disappointed me. The commissioners received guidance in 2018 from attorney G. Mark Mamantov of the law firm Bass, Berry and Sims that the proper path to clarifying the relationship between the Blount County government and the hospital is to amend The Private Acts of 1945, Chapter 187.
In spite of that knowledge, commissioners Akard and Bright produced a malicious resolution seeking to oust all current hospital board members and directly replace them with candidates that the public had no opportunity to comment on. The commission approved the resolution but its implementation failed because it was an invalid path to make changes.
The conduct of county attorney Craig Garrett appalls me. He missed the deadline to file a counterclaim to the suit brought by the hospital. Then, without the approval of the commission, Garrett filed the counterclaim on his own volition apparently. Or perhaps the mayor gave him the green light to proceed anticipating a “rubber stamped” approval by the commission. Either way the voice of the people is missing from the process.
