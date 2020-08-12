Dear Editor:
A successful democracy requires wholehearted participation by its citizens. To that end I urge Blount Countians to take a look at the TurboVote website, turbovote.org. It is a free service (with assurances of privacy) offered by a nonprofit that monitors election changes related to COVID-19. I signed up a few weeks ago. Here is what they offer:
• TurboVote. Register to vote, receive election reminders, and apply for your absentee ballot.
• Election resources by state. Access up-to-date, state-based information to help you vote in the next election.
• COVID-19 state election and vote-by-mail changes. Review COVID-19-related election changes, from shifts to vote-by-mail to postponed elections.
• Get To The Polls. Learn where to vote, how to contact your election officials, and review your upcoming ballot.
• Help Desk. Reach out for support in using the nonprofit's tools, voting and to share feedback.
Voting in 2020 is more critical than ever. And we need more help than ever to that end.
Shirley Brown
Willard Street
Maryville
