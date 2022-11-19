Words to live by: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” The proposal to replace 30 neighborhood precinct voting places with 15 voting centers is a case in point. Why? The article in last Sunday’s Daily Times offered only one rationale, convenience. Well, it may be convenient for some to vote at whichever center they like, but it will be inconvenient for others, too.
The precincts where we vote now are designed to serve an equal number of voters. Fewer voting centers will likely lead to long lines at some centers and light voting at others. Long lines will be not be convenient for anyone.
An alarm bell is clanging: The rush to get the resolution passed double-quick before the public has been consulted or heard from, and before Blount County commissioners have had time to fully consider it, is scary. Voting is the most important check and balance in our system of government — our most precious right — and anything related to access or procedure needs a long, close look.
Of course, any change in voting is going to result in many fewer votes, the first time around. Too many people don’t take the local newspaper, don’t read widely, and don’t follow political events closely. Add a change in procedure or place and shrink by half the number of places to vote? It’s a downer, unless one is trying to restrict or constrain voting.
