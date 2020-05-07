Dear Editor:
This is in response to Jonah Goldberg's column May 4 and his get rid of Chinese influence at any price. What got me was his statement, "No one wants a war with China."
The very thought of such a war is madness. It would be the end of civilization. In a nuclear war, nuclear particles would circle the globe and kill every human and every other living thing on Earth.
Does he believe Russia would not join the war on China's side?
Please God, let this never happen.
Alfred Jacobson
Enterprise Way
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.