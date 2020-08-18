Dear Editor:
I read the front-page article Aug. 13 detailing the neglect and death of a Blount County dog name Argo. Like many people, I felt deeply sad about this horrible incident, especially since a neighbor tried to go through proper channels to save the dog’s life.
Animal abuse — like elder and child abuse — is everybody’s problem. If a person or animal has no power to stand up for itself, it is our responsibility to stand up for them. People of faith should especially see this as an imperative.
Rather than shrug our shoulders and feel depressed and powerless, we should join the good folks in our community already working on these issues. Two examples I have experience with are: SMACF (Smoky Mountain Animal Welfare Foundation) and BCAWS (Blount County Animal Welfare Society). They’re working hard to make a difference. Look them up online and get involved. They’re both terrific nonprofits that get things done and don’t waste money.
We also need to support our animal control (AC) officers. In Blount County, we have two AC Officers whose job it is to patrol and enforce animal laws in all 567 square miles of Blount County. It’s an overwhelming job in terms of the area to cover and the emotional load.
Urge your county commissioner to add another officer. Also advocate against tethering. Unlimited tethering is still legal in our area. Sad but true.
Join me in putting your voice, pocketbook and muscle to work on behalf of all God’s creatures. Helping animals is something we can all agree on.
Lisa Thomas
College Street
Maryville
