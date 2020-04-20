Dear Editor:
I want to start off by saying that I'm not technically a Trump supporter but I feel like we all need to get behind the president during this pandemic.
There's been too much division in this world; as of right now, we all need to stop for a minute and take a step back and put ourselves in his shoes and think about how since he's been elected he's been attacked at every turn.
I'm not saying he's perfect. I'm not saying that he's right, but he's our leader and we need to get behind him during this time of crisis. One more thing: I think we all need to pick one day that we all can get together — not technically together— but in our own little way and pray for our country and pray for our president to have the right answers and let God get us through this.
Shane Campbell
Hannum Street
Alcoa
