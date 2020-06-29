Dear Editor:
These times prompt us to reflect. What is our purpose? What does it mean to be a human being? First, we must understand that we are noble beings created in the image and likeness of God, a likeness that is not physical but consists of a set of divine attributes or virtues such as compassion, generosity and loyalty, to mention just a few.
This insight profoundly changes our concepts of others. If we see them as noble beings, every interaction will be characterized by courtesy, respect and mutual reciprocity.
Nobility is a quality that we inherently possess. However, it is manifested in volition and action. Without conscious effort, it lies fallow, hidden in the folds of the insistent self.
The noblest of all are those who serve others. There is ample opportunity each day to demonstrate this high station — being kind to strangers, helping the sick, being a cheering voice, promoting peace, feeling responsible for the well-being of others. The list is endless.
The Baháí Sacred Writings challenge us to strive every day that our actions may be beautiful prayers and seek always to do what is right and noble.
I am extremely fortunate to live in the Volunteer state where people take volunteerism to heart. Every day there are countless stories about ordinary citizens rising to do good in their communities.
Robert McClelland
Hunters Hill Boulevard
Maryville
