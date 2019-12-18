Dear Editor:
Kudos to the Louisville letter writer who landed a bullseye in the very essence of the strength of our nation, the longest republic in world history ("Take a breath," 6A, Monday). We can disagree and still love each other at the same time.
The Federalist Papers and the spirit and intent of the U.S. Constitution published in New York before Rhode Island ratified it in 1789 did the very same thing.
Again, well done, letter writer. Proud of you for all of us.
Merry Christmas, Blount County.
Joe Starbuck, U.S. Marines (Ret)
Cavalier Drive
Maryville
