Dear Editor:
On March 9, 2020, we lost a patriotic young man. Stanley Eugene Mainor, 54, of Maryville should be used to encourage disadvantage youth to emulate. Due to family circumstances, a 9-year-old boy was forced to face a world without his father and with his mother gone a short time late.
He and his four siblings were torn from their home. Stanley spent years moving from one relative to another, before he was rescued by a wonderful family that made him one of their own. From this family, he learned how to live, love and continue on.
He graduated from high school and joined the Navy, serving this great country for 22 years. He was a father and loving grandfather and ensured his babies would be taken care of. He retired as a master chief in the Navy and served on multiple aircraft carriers and was involved in several military actions.
He loved old cars and repaired them for family and friends. As he was laid to rest on March 14, 2020, his friends and buddies drove by in their classic cars. Special thanks to all those old car lovers for that act of kindness. Stanley was sped to the pearly gates in style. Special thanks to all the health care personnel who worked to let us keep Stanley with us.
Mary Gregory
Faust Drive
Englewood, Florida
