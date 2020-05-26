Dear Editor:
I am writing to refute a May 22 letter to the editor criticizing national and local news coverage of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. I grieve for the family of Mr. Arbery. His death is a tremendous tragedy for them, his community and everyone who fears for the safety of young black or brown men/women.
Mr. Arbery was unarmed when he was gunned down by two white men. His death should be investigated, covered exhaustively and measures taken to prevent similar events. No person should lose their life for jogging while black.
The sentiments expressed in that letter reveal a callous, overt bigotry that is unacceptable and reprehensible. It does not represent the sentiments of the majority of citizens of Blount County, and this type of bigotry can never be allowed to become normal or acceptable.
The recent increase in racism must be fought with every ounce of our being in order for people of color to enjoy the safety and freedom that white people take for granted.
Rhea Morgan
Ellejoy Road
Walland
