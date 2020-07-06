Dear Editor:
The recent credible revelations by U.S. intelligence agencies told through the media (The New York Times and others) that Russia has offered and paid bounties on U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan is horrific and extremely disturbing to all patriotic Americans. The Russian actions could be seen by many as an act of war against the USA.
So far, President Trump has said or done nothing about it, other than to deny the veracity of the reports. The question is what are elected officials and Congress going to do about it? Some options include:
Give your personal rebuke to Russia/ Putin.
Offer a statement of condemnation from Congress and the Tennessee General Assembly.
Pass appropriate sanctions against Russia.
What will you say to the parents and families of U.S. soldiers already killed as a result of those bounties? What?
Doing nothing is not an option. Inaction is not what we expect from our elected officials. As a Vietnam veteran, urge you to please do or say something!
Billy Minser
Gribble Road
Maryville
