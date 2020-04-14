Dear Editor:
The writer from Whitehall Street in the "Your Voice" section of your Opinion page on Easter Sunday surely can't be faulted for not having an opinion. Unfortunately, he didn't bother to support his biased opinions and name-calling with facts.
So what we have here is language exactly similar to that emanating from the highest level of the executive branch of our government, language that is often most unhelpful.
It is understandable that during this time of national emergency and social distancing, it becomes difficult for some people to maintain their mental balance. I would advise the writer from Whitehall Street that we already have enough name-calling and hatred dividing us in these times. It would be better to keep these unsubstantiated statements to yourself sir, and let cooler, more responsible heads prevail.
Don Morrison
Sylvan Circle
Maryville
