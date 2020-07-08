Dear Editor:
I am so tired of seeing the insanity that has consumed our nation. Where are our political leaders? Why are so many pandering to the mobs? If the officials we elected cannot restore law and order to our divided nation then we need new leaders soon.
Roads and highways are blocked by lawless protesters; law-abiding citizens are truly terrified for their safety and their families'; looting and fires are allowed to occur without consequences; heavily armed racist thugs swarm our streets and public parks intimidating innocent citizens; and statues are being destroyed without community discussion or support.
Our country is turned upside down. Criminals are praised and revered while our nation’s protectors are demonized; some have even been ambushed and killed. And what are our leaders doing? I’ve seen little done to interrupt this madness. Our leaders cannot idly hunker down and cower to the mobs and expect our votes in November.
Some want to place the blame on Democrats while others blame the Republicans, but it is not a party problem: It's a crisis for all Americans. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white, no decent American, other than the disruptive thugs promoting the tension, will honestly say they are happy with the dilemma we're in.
What a great opportunity this could be for our political parties to bind previous wounds and come together to resolve this insanity. Somewhere in this great nation there must be a political leader who is as tired of this unlawful craziness as much as millions of honest, hard-working, law-abiding citizens are — someone with the insight and the audacity to take the reins and say the right words to bring this country together and lead us out of these dark and treacherous times.
Gary Heath
Logans Landing Circle
Louisville
