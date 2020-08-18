Dear Editor:
As Trump seeks to dismantle the U.S. Postal Service for political reasons, we need to make several observations.
First, he and his family use the very system that he is criticizing. They as well as key members of his “leadership” team have and continue to use absentee ballots.
Second, there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are less secure than electronic in-person voting. It is a proven fact that the Russians and others have access to the computer systems that are a part of electronic voting.
Some say they do not trust the system of mail-in ballots. I for one do not trust fully the computer systems used in voting.
Next, it would easy and cost effective for county election commissions to adapt to the concerns of folks who do not want to do in-person voting. Several states have secure locked boxes where ballots can be dropped. Why can’t that happen in Blount?
Another option would be to have election officials stand in an appropriate place to receive ballots from people as they drive through. Doesn't the county have a drive-through window where you get license plate renewals near the library? Could that be used as a place to receive ballots?
I appreciate the convenience and security of a paper ballot. I trust that our commission will make every effort to accommodate this option.
Ginny West Case
Cedar Park Drive
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.