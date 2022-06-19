It was so very disappointing to watch and read Gov. Lee’s response to the Uvalde school shooting, and to realize he is doing nothing substantive to protect our children and teachers from gun violence.
Children and teachers should not have to attend school in fortresses. The presence of 19 armed policemen at Uvalde did not prevent the deaths of 21 people, so building fortresses is no guarantee of safety. Gov. Lee’s executive order makes no attempt to address gun violence at stores, churches, malls, parking lots, and various public events. His rationale for not changing gun laws because “criminals break laws” makes no sense.
Most Tennesseans obey the laws. Laws are designed to protect the public and levy punishment against those who don’t follow them. Why not pass laws that punish criminals for ignoring rules that pertain to guns, just as is done for drug and motor vehicle violations? Based on Lee’s justification, there is no reason to pass any law because virtually every law is broken at one time or another.
We need substantive action taken now against gun violence. If change is not forthcoming, it is not a matter of “if” but rather a matter of “when” a mass shooting will take place in Blount County. To offer so few remedies to protect our children is reprehensible. We need a new governor.
