I enjoyed the letter from Shane Campbell (April 21) and pretty much agree. Yes even if we disagree with our leaders, there’s a time and place to get behind them. I sure do not agree with everything President Trump says or does, but I do feel he is trying to get this country back on track.
I also agree we need to pick one day to get together in our own way and pray for our country and pray for our president to have the right answers and let God get us through this.
There already is such a day, The National Day of Prayer, May 7. It is always the first Thursday in May. Our first Continental Congress called for a National Day of Prayer in 1775 to get God’s help to form our country. Abraham Lincoln repeated the call. President Truman in 1952 signed NPD into law.
This year will be a bit different as we are not supposed to gather. So there will many virtual events nationwide and worldwide. Go to nationaldayofprayer.org and search for events to join. Here in Townsend, we are trying to mirror the last 10 years with a virtual live event. We will feature many local pastors, plus government leaders — local, state and national. At this point it is shaping up well for this year. Please join us on the Townsend Community Prayer Facebook page at 7 a.m. May 7 for the live virtual event. It will last about an hour.
And we need to not only pray for our leaders on May 7, but daily.
Chris Taylor
Boat Gunnel Road
Townsend
