I know the Daily Times strives to give equal time to all sides of the political spectrum, but giving space to Adriana Cohen goes beyond that. There is nothing bad that is happening to our country that she will not blame our current president for, even though he has little power to change things without the help of Congress — the same congressional Republicans that will do everything in their power to stop him from succeeding at anything.
Who is to blame when not a single Republican senator or representative will vote for anything proposed by the Democrats — even when it comes to climate legislation? Anyone who follows the news (and not just Fox News) knows that the world is heading toward disaster by ignoring what is happening with the climate. But the Republicans have only one goal, and that is to stop anything the president proposes, no matter what it costs the world.
Where are the Republican proposals for solving the problems facing all of us? They only want to blame our president for all the bad that is happening, not to work to try to help solve anything. Their main objective: get reelected. Or, if that fails, let’s overthrow our democracy. I was not a big fan of Vice President Pence, but I have new respect for him for what he did on Jan. 6.
I have lived to witness many historic happenings in our country since I was born in 1939: The end of World War II, the Korean War, the birth of rock 'n' roll, joined the Navy during Vietnam, was stationed in Washington, DC. when President Kennedy was assassinated and during the civil rights march on Washington; was selling weekly premium insurance in the “colored quarters” in Florida when Martin Luther King was murdered, and I have lived during the terms of 15 U.S. presidents.
I think I can safely say that if our current Republican senators and representatives had been in office during the 1960s, there would be no civil rights laws or other legislated freedoms that we all enjoy since then. Nothing will change until we demand that Congress seriously work together, and if they continue to act like idiots we need to elect people who want to put our country ahead of their greed, no matter what political party.
