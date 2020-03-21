Dear Editor:
My response to the March 17 letter to the editor that tried to tie the Democratic Party to Satan: As a Christian, a Democrat, and a native of Blount County, I’m going to pray for this man and all his family.
I pray that all my neighbors make it through this.
This virus has no political affiliation.
I highly encourage everybody to reach out to all their neighbors and help them as things develop daily.
If you have senior neighbors, offer to shop for them at the grocery store.
At the end of the day, we’re all neighbors.
Jeff Barbra
Laws Chapel Road
Maryville
