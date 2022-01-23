Dear Editor,
I recently read a post on social media — FaceBook — that stated that with the issuance of the new license plates here in Tennessee that the court clerks offices would automatically issue a tag without “In God We Trust” unless the customer specifically requested one.
Well, we all know that we cannot believe anything you read on the internet or at the least take it with a grain of salt. But recently my wife purchased a new vehicle in Hamblen County and we received the new tag yesterday. To my surprise it came without the "In God We Trust."
The dealer had told us since we live in Blount County we could just go by the clerk's office and get a Blount sticker. I called them yesterday and they confirmed that was the way they were being issued but if she would bring the tag and registration to them for a fee of around $5.00 they would replace the tag.
So I decided to do a little research and found that Blount, Monroe, and Hamblen counties are definitely mailing out tags without "In God We Trust" on them. Sevier County said if you had an "In God We Trust" tag currently then that is what they would issue. So now basically we have to ask for an "In God We Trust" tag which is just the opposite of what it should be.
This country was founded on a belief in God. Over the past several years I have seen things I would have never thought would happen. The Bible is being twisted to fit people's lives, or being ignored totally by what used to be considered wrong is now right. We cannot pray in schools, we have to be careful what we say in order not to offend someone.
To me this is just plain wrong it should be the other way around. "In God We Trust" should be issued unless the customer requests otherwise. Jesus himself in Matthew 10:33 said: "But whoever denies Me before men, I will also deny him before My Father in heaven."
It looks as though we want to deny God, period.
Pastor William J. Brickey
Wears Valley Road
Townsend
