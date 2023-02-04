When I was 10 years old, I became a proud member of the school safety patrol. I was issued a badge, a white bandolier and a large white wooden paddle bearing, in bold letters, the word “STOP.” When I walked out on the street fronting my grade school, brandishing my paddle, traffic came to a halt, and my school mates could cross the street in safety.
I am not a fan of the defund the police movement, but I think that we task the uniformed and armed police with many functions that could be performed without bearing arms. To put it another way, I believe we too freely grant all police personnel the authority to kill.
Let me be clear. I am glad that our police forces include SWAT teams, highly trained and well-equipped that can be rapidly deployed in hostage situations or when armed robberies are in progress.
But traffic control can be carried out in some cases by kids with paddles and in most cases by police armed with the authority to issue a summons to appear in traffic court. Failure to appear could be punishable by a fine and/or loss or suspension of the license to drive.
Domestic conflicts probably are better dealt with by teams including social workers and/or counselors. They, too, could be given the authority to issue summons to appear in domestic court at need.
I am arguing for the development of qualified panels to thoughtfully analyze the kinds of problems that now involve armed police and consider whether and how they could be performed by persons without a license to kill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.