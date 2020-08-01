Dear Editor:
The July 29 letter writer who compares mandating the wearing masks to eating our brussels sprouts proves why it will continue to make it impossible to control this pandemic. Using his logic, the government should let us smoke anywhere we want, drink while driving without a driver's license, or open a house of ill repute next door to our church or school.
While eating our vegetables has been proven to be good for us, not eating them will not endanger other people.
Wearing a mask not only protects you from others, it protects others from you if you unknowingly are carrying the virus. If I see someone not wearing a mask in public, I know that is someone who puts his or her comfort over caring for anyone else.
Russ Docteur
Morganton Boulevard
Greenback
