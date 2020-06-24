Dear Editor:
Events of the past several weeks have prompted me to share a quote from George Orwell’s book “1984:”
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”
Today, logos are being changed, statues destroyed, buildings and military bases renamed, movies banned, public streets and private property confiscated and occupied with impunity, arson and burglary committed with impunity, states told to change their flag, high schools to change their mascot, the reading of certain books discouraged, television programs canceled, highways blocked, the CEO of a national company tells us to shine someone else’s shoes to atone for our white privilege, and a councilwoman in Seattle says having 911 respond to your emergency is a privilege.
I feel like I’m living in Oz. I think I’ll try to find the Wizard; maybe he can help me understand how this sophomoric nonsense is going to foster better relations between anyone about anything.
Tom Davis
Freels Road
Friendsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.