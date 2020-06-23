Dear Editor:
I read a quote in the June 16 article about the Supreme Court decision for gay rights: "No one should have to be fearful of losing their job because of who they are, who they love or how they identify."
What about Christian bakers and florists who not only lose their jobs, but their entire businesses and life savings because of who they are (Bible-believing Christians), who they love (the creator God and his Holy Word) and how they identify (heterosexual, as they were made at birth without any feeble human spin or argument)?
That's a different story, isn't it?
Lark Hayden
Kiefer Lane
Maryville
