What has Blount County Schools been spending COVID money on, and why do taxpayers now have to pay the bill?
The Blount County School Board has sent a $124 million budget for the upcoming 2023/2024 school year to county commission for approval. The new projected budget is $20 million higher than the projected budget for the current school year, which started at $104 million but has ballooned throughout the year to $112 million. Central office raised the budget by more than 19% but debated between 4% and 5% for teacher raises. I have studied the current and past salaries and have been asking what happens when the COVID money runs out.
I asked the Blount County Schools CFO if employees paid with ESSER funds (COVID money) were already on staff and paid previously out of a different account or were these positions added when the ESSER funds arrived. He responded to confirm that he "put ESSER in their title to delineate that position is funded with ESSER grants." He also said that "many of the ESSER positions were added as a result of the grant funding." While increasing the budget by $20 million, the new budget includes cutting front-line teaching positions due to reduced student attendance, despite our county population growth. Did we have an increase in staff connected to ESSER funds, or was the money spent on existing staff?
We know that $4.8 million of the proposed budget increase is simply to cover recurring costs that COVID money has been paying for. About $3 million of this will not be needed until the 2024/2025 school year when the ESSER funds dry up, but central office is asking for it now. What will this money be spent on this coming school year? There is a line item in the new budget of half a million for IT software currently paid for by ESSER funds. Why is COVID money being spent on software that has a recurring cost? If $1.26 million pays for 16 positions, as the budget states, we could be looking at 55 positions total that are currently being paid for with COVID money.
I am calling on county commissioners to ask tough questions before signing a check that the taxpayers must fund. I am asking every taxpayer in this county to demand that we know how our money is being spent. $124,280,000 is a lot of money for one school year. We deserve transparency. We need to know what they have been doing with our money and why they may need county commission to raise your taxes to give them more.
