Dear Editor:
I was raised in a Republican household that voted for Eisenhower, Nixon and the Bushes. It was clear that Republicans stood for support and respect for the military; a balanced federal budget; support for democracies around the world and a distrust of dictatorships; trust in our intelligence agencies and the men and women who work to keep us safe from our enemies; the importance of being truthful; and a belief in being the party of Lincoln.
We now have a president who demeans members of the military and makes decisions without consulting them. He questioned the heroic actions of late Sen. John McCain, who served his country during the Vietnam War while Donald Trump avoided service with a bone spur.
The current deficit will come close to $4 trillion. In the midst of the Recession of 2008, President Obama’s deficit was slightly over $1 trillion and had shrunk to approximately $440 billion by his last year in office.
Trump has attacked the veracity of American intelligence agents and agencies especially when they question the actions of men like Putin. Then there is the issue of truthfulness. We were told that COVID-19 was a “hoax,” and that “it’s going to disappear.” We now have more than 130,000 deaths. There have been many other lies less deadly and simply meant to feed the president’s ego. Trump most recently attacked driver Bubba Wallace and NASCAR and challenged the idea of changing the name of a pro sports team from one that belittles a segment of our society. He claims to not be a racist but his words and actions say otherwise. Where is the Republican Party in the face of these challenges ?
Mark Hall
Wilson Avenue
Maryville
