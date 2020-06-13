Dear Editor:
Regarding Friday's letter, "Blount lawmakers asked to demilitarize police and hold them accountable," would the writer please cite the specific laws that you want Blount County lawmakers to enact to demilitarize our police forces and to repeal to protect police officers who murder.
I'm quite sure Blount lawmakers will be happy to oblige as soon as the writer tells us exactly what specific laws need to be changed. Thank you in advance.
William Buelow
Golanvyi Trail
Vonore
