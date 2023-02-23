When is a conservative not a conservative? With the latest series of fights between the Blount County mayor (with the backing of the majority of the county commission) against Blount Memorial Hospital, I think this is a valid question.
On a recent report of this fight on WBIR a lawyer out of Knoxville commented that the commission’s and mayor’s position in the current lawsuit has little merit. He went on to say the only ones winning in this case would be the lawyers. They will collect their fees.
As someone who lives on a budget and chooses how to spend money carefully, I ask why our elected officials are wasting our tax dollars? Are they really conservatives if personal whims cause them to act irresponsibly with tax dollars? The county officials have done this before if you remember back to the purchase of the speedway south off Highway 411. That was to be a county fairgrounds except it was so polluted it was not useable. W
e have a hospital that has survived the worst pandemic since the 1918 flu struck the world. They served all citizens concerned for the health of our community even though it cost plenty to do so. Despite our state’s lack of support for medical care through ignoring federal funds causing the closing of local hospital after local hospital, it seems Blount Memorial has done a good job.
So what is in this fight for the mayor and county commission? It clearly isn’t saving taxpayer’s dollars. Are they lawyers and helping lawyer friends collect fees? And now there is a move by this same group to circumvent the hospital’s charter that was established to keep individual local governments from doing what the county mayor and commission seem determined to do.
I hope the three other governing groups: the cities of Maryville and Alcoa plus Maryville College will oppose this power grab. I don’t know what mayor Mitchell and the county commission are trying to do but think all of the government officials involved need to check their conservative credentials at the door.
