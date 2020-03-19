Dear Editor:
I cannot believe the hate that is spewed by some of your readers. On March 17, you printed a letter that was a perfect example. The writer thinks it was wrong that Nancy Pelosi smiled when she was greeting people before she spoke.
Perhaps she should have been very somber, as was our president, while he misled and confused the country about the seriousness of the outbreak: (He said it "will go away" when the weather warms up; denied WHO's coronavirus death rate based on a “hunch;" called coronavirus "corona flu;" suggested it's fine for people with COVID-19 to go to work; compared coronavirus to "the regular flu;" said a vaccine will be available soon; and claimed the U.S. is the most prepared country in the world).
All these statements were made while the health care experts contradicted almost everything Trump told us. Without apologizing for anything he said, he finally is listening instead of talking. Now maybe we will know what is actually happening to our world.
Tuesday's letter writer wants us to believe that the Democrats are "dancing for joy" because of the outbreak, and that the liberal media are blowing it all out of proportion, and our president has everything under control. Maybe all of us should be listening instead of talking.
Russ Docteur
Morganton Boulevard
Greenback
