Dear Editor:
I own a small family business in Blount County and recently we have witnessed, not one, but two acts of generosity and true kindness to a fellow person. On two different occasions in the past week two of my customers have requested to pay for another customers purchases. I’m not talking a few dollars, one of the bills was for over $120 and the other was over $220.
Neither of the good Samaritans knew the person they were paying for, nor did they want any recognition both wanted to remain anonymous. Both recipients were touched to tears as were my staff and I.
It does us all good to understand and to see personally that no matter how bleak things seem.
People still care about each other.
Steve Stevenson
East Broadway Avenue
Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.