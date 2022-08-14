I was shocked as a former Republican when our senior Sen. Marsha Blackburn released an incendiary statement about the FBI’s legal raid at Mar-a-Lago.
What happened to the Republican standard of supporting law and order, of supporting our law enforcement officers? She said the FBI “invaded” the former president’s home.
The FBI had a search warrant that had gone through proper channels and both the head of the FBI and the attorney general signed off on asking a judge to approve the search warrant. The judge did. It was the former Republican president who signed into law that taking classified documents was a felony and not a misdemeanor. He then proceeded to violate the very action he publicly condemned.
If Barrack Obama had taken such documents, I can only imagine the cries for prison time that would be coming from the same Republicans who now publicly attack the actions taken to recover sensitive stolen government documents. Such inappropriate statements as the one made by Sen. Blackburn give credence to dangerous fringe elements in our country and lead to actions like the one at the Cincinnati FBI headquarters.
Sen. Blackburn and other Republicans making similar statements need to choose their words more carefully and stop endangering the good men and women who are serving all of us in law enforcement.
